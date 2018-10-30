Delhi air quality LIVE: AQI falls to hazardous in Connaught Place

Live now
Oct 30, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Emergency plan to combat air pollution rolled out in Delhi-NCR
Brian Adams posts picture indicating alarming pollution levels in New Delhi
Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has deteriorate today. According to the latest AQI update, Lodhi Road area in the national capital registered prominent pollutants PM 2.5 at 280 and PM 10 at 280 both in 'poor' category.
AQI near the United States Embassy in Connaught Place was recorded at 383 which falls under the 'very poor' category.
Delhi's air quality nosedived towards ‘very poor’ category yesterday (Tuesday), a day after authorities implemented an emergency plan to combat air pollution.
The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 293, just eight points below the "very poor" category, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.
Currently, the air quality lies in the poor category due to which measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas are in force in the Delhi NCR region.
If the air quality deteriorates further to very poor category then in addition measures like enhancing parking fees 3-4 times and increasing frequency of metro and buses would be implemented, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board said.
Canadian singer Brian Adams, who was in New Delhi for a Live concert, in his Instagram post, pointed out at the alarming pollution levels that the capital city is grappling with.
The Grammy award-winning singer, in his post, shared a picture where his silhouette is seen hanging over a cheering crowd due to the excessive dust and smoke in the capital's air.
Adams, in his post, says " New Delhi, India 🇮🇳 you we’re incredible tonight. In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience. I’ve never seen that before. Magical India. Namaste (sic)."
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that the use of water sprinklers and the opening of the Western Peripheral Expressway will bring about a further reduction in pollution.
He said along with the initiatives taken by the government, the participation of the society is an imperative.
The minister said 41 teams of the CPCB have been deployed in Delhi and NCR cities of Ghaziabad, NOIDA, Gurgaon and Faridabad to monitor and supervise dust mitigation and other air pollution abatement measures to ensure effective compliance, while terming them as "eyes and ears" of his ministry. (PTI)
Delhi's neighbouring regions of Faridabad and Gurgaon both recorded poor air quality on Monday.
If the air quality deteriorates further to very poor category then additional measures under GRAP like enhancing parking fees 3-4 times and increasing frequency of metro and buses would be implemented, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. (PTI)
Air quality index:
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very poor
401-500: Severe
Emergency plan to combat air pollution came into force on Monday, even as the Centre claimed that bad air quality days in the city have come down considerably this year.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has come into effect for the second year, ensures stringent actions are taken based on the air quality.
Under the plan, measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas are in force in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality lies in the poor category. (PTI)
Delhi’s air quality level fell from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ yesterday (October 15), according to Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index data. With AQI of 449, Gurugram stood at ‘severe’.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you updated on Delhi's air quality. Stay tuned to get LIVE updates on developments around the capital's rising air pollution.