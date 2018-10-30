Delhi air quality LIVE: AQI falls to hazardous in Connaught Place

Brian Adams posts picture indicating alarming pollution levels in New Delhi



Canadian singer Brian Adams, who was in New Delhi for a Live concert, in his Instagram post, pointed out at the alarming pollution levels that the capital city is grappling with.

The Grammy award-winning singer, in his post, shared a picture where his silhouette is seen hanging over a cheering crowd due to the excessive dust and smoke in the capital's air.

Adams, in his post, says " New Delhi, India 🇮🇳 you we’re incredible tonight. In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience. I’ve never seen that before. Magical India. Namaste (sic)."