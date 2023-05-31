Delhi air quality: January-May period this year best since 2016

The national capital has also experienced the most number of 'Good' to 'Moderate' Air Quality Days (Representative Image)

Delhi now records its best air quality for the months of January through May during the eight years from 2016 to 2023, barring the periods of very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the year 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI).

Compared to the same period for the preceding seven years, commencing 2016, Delhi has the lowest average AQI for the current year.

According to data, 2023 has witnessed the lowest levels of daily average PM2.5 concentration (with the exception of 2020), when compared to the period for the previous seven years, starting in 2016.

The national capital has also experienced the most number of 'Good' to 'Moderate' Air Quality Days in comparison to the first five months of the previous seven years starting 2016 (apart from 2020, the year of lockdown due to Covid).

The number of days with 'Poor' to 'Severe' air quality for the first five months of the year (i.e., January to May) has decreased by 42.10 percent, or from 133 in the year 2016 to 77 in the present 2023.