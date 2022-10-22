Delhi Air quality continues to be 'poor', AQI stands at 262

The air quality in the National Capital Region worsened on Friday and continued to be under the ‘poor’ category on Saturday as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 on Saturday morning.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 33.5 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to worsen to "very poor" by Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Friday.

The capital’s air quality has worsened during winters due to seasonal and atmospheric factors. Burning of crop stubble in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winters also increases concentration of pollutants.

Also Read | Explainer: What exacerbates Delhi's air pollution during winters

Significant decline in air pollution compared to pre-COVID time

However, The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Thursday said that this winter, Delhi has seen a significant decline of 20 per cent in air pollution, compared to the pre-Covid era.

CSE states that the onset of winter was much cleaner this year due to the rainfall in September and October. However, the intensity of the early winter pollution will depend a lot on the trend in the crop fires along with the impact of Diwali.

Arvind Kejriwal-led measures to combat air pollution

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government recently re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1. Firecrackers have been banned in Delhi since the past two years. The Delhi government has also imposed a fine of Rs 200 for bursting firecrackers along with six months in jail.

Also Read | Diwali bust: 13,700 kg crackers seized, 75 cases registered in Delhi this October, data shows

The Delhi government has also been spraying bio-decomposers in the fields to prevent incidents of stubble burning and bring in more anti-smog guns.

New campaigns to help?

Delhi government is all set to launch the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" in an effort to combat the issue of air pollution. Public officials and groups will encourage commuters to turn off their automobiles at traffic signals as part of a campaign that will begin from October 28 and run till November 28.

What has worked for the Delhi government?

Last month, the Delhi government said that the Smog Towers, installed last year as per Supreme Court’s order, is helping the region reduce air pollution by 70-80 per cent up to 50 metres. Now, the Delhi government is also working to develop the technology to build low-cost smog towers.