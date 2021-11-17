Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court tells Centre, states to comply with panel's directions

(Image: AP)

The Supreme Court on November 17 told the Centre and states to comply with the decisions, including closing of schools and shutting down of power plants, taken during an emergency meeting the previous day to bring down air pollution in Delhi and its suburbs.

The court, which will now hear the case on November 24, came down hard on the Centre over the worsening air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

The government must take responsibility and "not everything can be done through judicial order".

The rebuke came as air quality in Delhi and other cities of the national capital region continue to “very poor”, with no major improvement likely till November 21.

The Centre, in an affidavit, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana about the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management during an emergency meeting called by it the previous day.

The panel suggested a ban on entry of all trucks in the national capital except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting of schools and 50 percent attendance in offices.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that a meeting of chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi along with others was held on November 16.

Mehta said that the possibility of work from home for central government officers was considered but the vehicles used by these officers was not huge.

"So rather than implementing work from home, we have issued an advisory for pooling and sharing of vehicles," Mehta told the bench that also has Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

Ahead of the hearing, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region remain closed until further orders, allowing online mode of education.

It also said only five—NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa—of the 11 thermal power within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30.

The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21. It asked railway services, railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals and security and defence-related projects of national importance to strictly comply with C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

State governments have been asked to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff till November 21 and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi during the period.

Delhi’s air quality index was at 389 at 9 am. Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded their air quality in “very poor” category.