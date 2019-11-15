App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi

The Delhi government told the top court that its odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution and the "real culprit" behind the region's pollution is stubble burning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on November 11 summoned the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to know about steps taken by them to curtail the alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said effective steps must be taken and 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi should be cleared of pollutants.

The apex court questioned the Delhi government over granting exemptions, including to two and three-wheelers, during its odd-even scheme and said that pollution level in Delhi is increasing in spite of the vehicle rotation scheme being in force.

It also expressed concern that despite reduction in stubble burning, pollution levels in Delhi are worse.

The Delhi government told the top court that its odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution and the "real culprit" behind the region's pollution is stubble burning.

The Centre also told the bench that it is examining feasibility of putting up smog towers to reduce pollution in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 04:19 pm

