App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi air pollution: SDMC asks NBCC to stop construction activities at Pragati Maidan

The order to stop the construction will, however, remain in effect till the air quality level is brought to a satisfactory level as per the standards specified by the EPCA

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Seeking to curb the city's pollution level, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Sunday asked the state-run NBCC to "immediately halt" all construction and demolition activities at its project site at Pragati Maidan, officials said. The SDMC said it has taken several measures in view of the deteriorating air quality in the city over the last one week.

"SDMC on October 14 hired 22 additional water tankers for water sprinkling in open areas, taking the total number of such tankers to 62. The NBCC has been told to immediately stop all construction and demolition activities of the Pragati Maidan project after NBCC seems to have ignored earlier request of SDMC to it to follow the NGT guidelines," the civic body said in a statement.

The NBCC is building a world-class convention-cum-exhibition centre at the site of the Pragati Maidan.

"SDMC has also started ground-level monitoring on a continuous basis to ensure that the common objective of reducing pollution level is achieved and air quality does not deteriorate further," SDMC Commissioner P K Goel said.

related news

He said the civic body was committed to strictly enforce the directions of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), including the instructions it had received from it on Saturday.

The Supreme Court-empowered EPCA is tasked with taking various measures to tackle air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The EPCA is also mandated to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city as per the pollution levels.

In November, the EPCA had enforced several measures, including closure of the Badarpur thermal power plant, ban on brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers, and construction activities.

The air quality in Delhi remained poor Sunday with drop in wind speed even as authorities predicted further fall in air quality index of the national capital in the coming days.

The overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 10 am Sunday stood at 208 which falls in the 'poor' category, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

"The SDMC has told in plain words to NBCC/Shapoorji Pallonji, working on Pragati Maidan project, to immediately stop all construction or demolition activities at site or face the music under DMC Act 1957. A communication has been issued to stop construction activities as NBCC ignored earlier request to this regard and NGT's guidelines," the SDMC said.

They have been asked to produce a sanction plan of the project issued by any competent authority or obtain the same from the SDMC and stop all construction or demolition activities till the submission of the sanction plan, it said.

The order to stop the construction will, however, remain in effect till the air quality level is brought to a satisfactory level as per the standards specified by the EPCA, the civic body said.

Meanwhile, the sprinkling of water by tankers Sunday was undertaken in several areas, including Batla House to Okhla Head Works, Okhla SLF, and Defence Colony, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Bhairon Marg and R K Puram sectors 1 and 4.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Pollution #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.