App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Air Pollution: Kejriwal holds meetings on possible solutions for disposal of agricultural waste

On November 2, Kejriwal had written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention into pollution-related problems and work on a concrete plan to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has held several meetings over the last two days with agriculturists, entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss possible solutions for disposal of agricultural waste, according to a statement on November 7.

Over the past few years, Delhi has seen an annual spike in air pollution that can be directly linked to the burning of agricultural waste in the months of October and November in Punjab and Haryana, it stated.

Last week, a public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR following an alarming level of pollution, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said was because of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Close

After the meetings on Wednesday, Kejriwal said it was commercially viable to convert stubble into compressed natural gas (CNG) using technology, a move which will provide jobs and additional income to farmers, besides reducing air pollution.

related news

"Not only is the ecologically friendly means of disposing 'parali' economically viable but also has the potential for massive job creation. All the state governments and the Centre should consider all the options available and work together to ensure that next year such an environmental disaster is not repeated," experts were quoted as saying in the government statement.

On November 2, Kejriwal had written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention into pollution-related problems and work on a concrete plan to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #air quality index #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.