Delhi air pollution | Entry of private vehicles not banned, clarifies Transport Minister

The Delhi government has, however, reportedly banned the entry of petrol and diesel trucks till December 3, although, CNG and electric trucks carrying non-essential items from other states can enter the national capital from November 26.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
Air pollution in Delhi (Image: Reuters)

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter on November 25 to clarify that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not imposed any restriction on the entry of private vehicles.

Gahlot tweeted the following:

Also read: To curb air pollution, DDMA directs Delhi metro, DTC buses to run at full capacity

In view of the slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced on November 24 that pollution-related curbs will be eased in a phased manner, with educational institutions and government offices reopening from November 29.

Also read: Schools in Gurugram, shut due to air pollution, to reopen from November 26

The Delhi government has also allowed the entry of CNG and electric trucks carrying non-essential items from other states from November 26, but the ban on petrol and diesel trucks will reportedly continue till December 3.

Notably, air quality in the national capital dropped to the 'severe' category with the AQI clocking 401 at 10 pm on November 25 from 'very poor' of 390 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Wednesday. Neighbouring Faridabad (394), Ghaziabad (362), Gurugram (322), and Noida (330) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #Delhi AQI
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:48 pm

