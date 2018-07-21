App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi AIIMS sings MoU with IIT Kharagpur for collaboration in edu, research

The broad areas of cooperation identified under this MoU include initiating joint academic programs such as PhD, MD-PhD, MSc-PhD and other courses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AIIMS here has signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, for institutional collaboration in education, research outreach programme and medical services.

According to a government official, the primary objective is to promote interaction and collaboration among faculty members, scientists and students of the two premier institutes in their respective domains, to carry out joint academic and research programmes, joint supervision of masters and doctoral students, and collaborative research.

The broad areas of cooperation identified under this MoU include initiating joint academic programs such as PhD, MD-PhD, MSc-PhD and other courses.

It includes coordinated internship programmes for students from AIIMS and IIT Kharagpur and exploring opportunities of undertaking joint research projects for which funding from external agencies may be sought.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two institutions will explore the use of each other's, facilities exchange and analysis of data for education and research purpose on mutually agreeable terms and conditions.

Each party has agreed to respond appropriately for ensuring protection and privacy of the data shared in the process. Necessary approval will be taken whenever required, the official said, adding for the joint endeavours, the institutes will try to raise funds from various international and national funding agencies, government and other bodies.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.