Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi: After two years, government school teachers to get tablets

There are around 1,100 government schools in the Capital, requiring about 50,000 tablets for the teachers employed in them.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya in 2016 had promised to provide the government school teachers in the capital with tablets for academic and non-academic purposes. However, it's taken two years for the plan to come into action. In order to evaluate the working, the government is planning to choose one school from each district.

The government has sent a circular to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE)‘s of 13 districts, requesting to provide details of regular teachers and contractual-based teachers of one particular school, as per a report in The Indian Express.

According to the circular, Directorate of Education (DoE) is planning to provide tablets to all teachers working in Delhi government schools. Before implementing this project in each and every school, the DoE wishes to implement this project on a pilot level so its pros and cons may be studied,” it said in a circular.

There are around 1,100 government schools in the Capital, requiring about 50,000 tablets for the teachers employed in them. A budget of Rs 50 crore budget has been allocated for this purpose.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:48 pm

tags #Delhi #Trending News

