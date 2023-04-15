 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi adds 1,396 Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9%

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. (Representative image)

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated.

