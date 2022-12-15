 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India growing faster than official data shows, says Credit Suisse

Dec 15, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

India is growing faster than what is captured by the country's official data, and it presents a case for an upgrade of equities outlook, a Swiss brokerage said on Thursday.

Upgrading Indian equities to 'benchmark' from 'underweight', Credit Suisse said there is a scope for a growth of up to 14 per cent on the benchmark indices.

The brokerage firm's head of research Neelkanth Mishra said the country will grow at 7 per cent in FY24, as against the consensus estimates which peg the real growth to slip below 6 per cent.

Mishra told reporters that the consensus estimates are based on official data alone, whereas the brokerage analysis has taken into account a broad data set to arrive at its expectation.

Mishra said the growth in dense fuels -- which is typically below the real GDP growth as fuel efficiencies go up -- is over 4 per cent per annum for the last three years.

Similarly, revenue growths of the BSE500 companies also point out to a faster growth, he said.