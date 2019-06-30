App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delayed monsoon causes 25 % rain shortfall in Maharashtra in June

"The system is progressing. We are hopeful of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada receiving widespread showers," an IMD official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The delayed arrival of south-west monsoon over Maharashtra has brought about a shortage of 25 percent rainfall in June, the normal precipitation for the month being 207.6 millimetres, an India Meteorological Department report stated.

It showed the shortfall was 47 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Marathwada and 21 percent in Madhya Maharashtra, leading to all these divisions being categorised as 'D', signifying "deficient" rainfall.

Konkan and Goa subdivisions have reported a shortfall of 7 percent rainfall and have been categorised as 'N' or "normal", the IMD said.

"In a good sign, Thane district has received 503 mm rainfall in June this year, which is nine percent more than the normal 461.9 mm. Palghar has got 373.6 mm rainfall. The dams supplying water to Mumbai are from these districts and with such good precipitation, the looming fear of water shortage may no longer exist," said an IMD official.

"Generally, Marathwada and parts of Madhya Maharashtra receive rainfall a little late as these areas are known as rain-shadow regions," he said.

The IMD Jue 30 also issued a forecast of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region getting good showers from July 20 onwards.

"The system is progressing. We are hopeful of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada receiving widespread showers," the official said.

"As of now, catchment areas of dams in western Maharashtra such as Kolhapur, Satara and Pune have received some showers. But more rain is needed to get the dams to fill," the official said.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Indian Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #Marathwada region #monsoon #Monsoon 2019

