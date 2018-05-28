Dehradun to host main event on yoga day, PM Narendra Modi to attend

Dehradun will be the venue for this year's national programme on the International Yoga Day on June 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh was informed about it through a letter by Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here yesterday that the prime minister will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations here on June 21.

"The prime minister has special feelings for Uttarakhand and he is coming to Dehradun on the International Yoga Day," Rawat had said, adding that the venue for the programme would be close to the Forest Research Institute.