Deglur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Deglur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Deglur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Deglur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Deglur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Deglur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 58.75% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.07% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sabne Subhash Piraji won this seat by a margin of 8648 votes, which was 5.07% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 170612 votes.Antapurkar Raosaheb Alis Chandoba Jayanta won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 6011 votes. INC polled 154996 votes, 41.56% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
