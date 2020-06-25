App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence, strategic projects may be exempted from environmental clearance regime: Report

As per the Ministry of Defence, it takes them, on average, three to seven years to obtain wildlife clearances from the environment ministry, and two to five years for forest clearances

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh (Planet Labs via AP)
Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh (Planet Labs via AP)

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) may no longer hold jurisdiction over strategic and defence projects along the border, as the Centre is reportedly looking to expedite execution of infrastructure plans in the region. The move comes after talk of how projects along the Indian side on the border have been delayed for want of environmental clearances.

Soon, defence and strategic agencies may be allowed to proceed with projects after an internal assessment of the environmental impact of projects in sensitive border regions, The Economic Times reported.

“Discussions have begun to have a separate protocol for defence projects and infrastructure in view of the confidential nature of such proposals,” top officials told the paper.

Close

They, however, added that the special protocol and exemptions would be allowed only for projects deemed ‘strategic’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

One of the sources said seeking multiple clearances from the MoEF would be done away with due to sensitivities and confidentiality, and should be replaced by a system of environmental compliance via defence and strategic agencies’ own mechanism.

“Preliminary discussions on the same have been initiated. The key point here is that strategic and defence projects should not be held up for procedural reasons,” they added.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. The MHA and MoD have both previously taken the matter to the MoEF asking for eased norms for critical border infrastructure. The Centre in 2014 had in fact cleared ‘general approval’ for diversion of forest land towards roads within 100 km of LAC in northern and northeastern states Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the MoD, it takes them, on average, three to seven years to obtain wildlife clearances from the environment ministry, and two to five years for forest clearances.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #India #India China border news

