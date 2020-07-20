App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence ministry signs Rs 557-crore deal with BEML to get mine ploughs for T-90 tanks: Report

The contract has Buy and Make categorisation with a minimum of 50 percent indigenous content in the make portion of the agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Defence has entered into a Rs 557-crore contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) to get 1,1512 mine ploughs (MP) for the Indian army's main battle tank T-90, the ministry said in a statement. The move will help boost the government's 'Make in India' initiative, Hindustan Times reported.

"The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 percent indigenous content in make portion of the contract,” the statement said, adding that the mine ploughs will be attached to the T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will help boost individual mobility for tanks while negotiating minefields.

The army's combat capability will be enhanced further after the MPs are made and fitted. This is expected to be done by 2027, the report said.

These Russian origin T-90 main battle tanks were recently deployed in Galwan Valley sector of Ladakh. They were used in a face-off with the Chinese at the border.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Ministry of Defence #T-90 tanks

