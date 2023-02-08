English
    Defence Ministry signs deal with L&T for procurement of 41 modular bridges worth Rs 2,585 crore

    A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field. These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

    In a major boost to the 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence on February 8 signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges, worth over Rs 2,585 crore, for the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army.

    A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field.

    These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as a DRDO-nominated production agency, the ministry said in a statement.

    Each set of the modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 heavy mobility vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 heavy mobility vehicles.