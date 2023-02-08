Defence Ministry signs deal with L&T for procurement of 41 modular bridges worth Rs 2,585 crore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

In a major boost to the 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence on February 8 signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges, worth over Rs 2,585 crore, for the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army.

A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field.

These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as a DRDO-nominated production agency, the ministry said in a statement.

Each set of the modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 heavy mobility vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 heavy mobility vehicles.

They shall be capable of mechanically launching a single-span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge. The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The equipment is highly mobile, versatile, rugged and capable of keeping pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles, the Defence Ministry added.

Furthermore, the modular bridges will replace the manually-­launched medium girder bridges (MGB) that are currently being used in the Indian Army. The indigenously designed and manufactured modular bridges shall have many advantages over the MGB such as increased span, less time for construction and mechanical launching with retrieval capability.

"The procurement of these bridges will give a major boost to the bridging capability of the Indian Army on the Western Front. The project will showcase India’s progress in designing and developing world-class military equipment and pave the way for enhancing defence exports to friendly countries," the ministry noted.