Defence ministry issues tender to procure over 200 helicopters for the navy

Aimed at beefing up the naval outreach, India’s defence ministry has issued a global tender for helicopters. The ministry has issued RFI (Request for Information) for over 200 helicopters for the Indian Navy.

The strategic partnership model aims to bring a partnership between global defence manufacturers and Indian firms so that there will be a transfer of technology between the two partners, which will enable the growth of India’s defence manufacturing sector. The policy primarily targets four categories i.e. fighter jets, helicopters, submarines and armoured vehicles including tanks.

The new fleet of choppers is intended to replace India’s ageing fleet of indigenously built Chetak helicopters. The new decision also comes soon after the defence ministry recently made a Rs 6500 crore deal with the US to buy 16 multi-role helicopters for the navy.