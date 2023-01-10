 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defence Ministry approves procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 crore for Indian Army, Navy

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

This will include HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, VSHORAD missiles, and Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and next-generation missile vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

The Defence Ministry on January 10 approved three procurement proposals, including that of the HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, at a total cost of Rs 4,276 crore.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the DAC, which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. They are expected to bolster the combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

"In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man-portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain," the Defence Ministry said.

All three proposals -- two of the Indian Army and one of the Indian Navy -- are under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the ministry informed.

The DAC, which is the Defence Ministry's highest decision-making body on the acquisition, also gave a go-ahead for the procurement of a batch of VSHORAD missiles -- under design and development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) -- to boost the air defence system along the LAC.