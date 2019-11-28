Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.
The Defence Ministry on November 28 approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore, officials said.
It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:09 pm