Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Defence Ministry on November 28 approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore, officials said.

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.

The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Indian Navy #Rajnath Singh

