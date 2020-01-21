App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military hardware worth Rs 5,100 crore

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and several top officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The defence ministry on January 21 approved procurement of military equipment worth over Rs 5,100 crore from indigenous sources and gave a go ahead to construct six conventional submarines for the Navy in India under the ambitious strategic partnership model.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and several top officials.

It was the first meeting of the DAC after appointment of the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Close

"The DAC accorded approval for procurement of equipment worth over Rs 5,100 crore from indigenous sources. These include sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Army designed by DRDO and manufactured locally by the Indian industry," the defence ministry said.

related news

In another significant decision, the DAC also approved shortlisting of Indian strategic partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that would collaborate to construct six conventional submarines in India under the strategic partnership model.

Under the model, select private firms are being roped in to build military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with OEMs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.