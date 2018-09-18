App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 9,100 cr

The Defence Acquisition Council also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Defence Ministry accorded approval for procurement of military equipment and weapons, including two regiments of Aakash missile systems, at a cost of Rs 9,100 crore, officials said.

The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making procurement.

The DAC also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.

The Aakash missiles will be supplied by state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). It will be an upgraded version of the previously inducted Aakash missiles, officials said.

"The upgraded Aakash weapon system is an operationally critical equipment which will provide protection to vital assets," the defence ministry said.

It said the DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also accorded approval for progressing design and development of 'Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA)' for T 90 Tanks.

The IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear and is required by the tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles.

"The DAC also accorded approval for design and development of test equipment for Guided Weapons System of T 90 Tank," the ministry said.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 10:21 pm

