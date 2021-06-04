Defence Ministry approves construction of six submarines worth Rs 43,000 crore for Indian Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Ministry has approved construction of six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

The project was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The DAC is the Defence Ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) for the make-in-India project named 'P-75 India' will be issued soon.

The groundwork-like specifications of the submarines and other critical requirements for issuance of the RFP for the project has been completed by separate teams of the Defence Ministry and the Indian Navy, persons aware of the development told PTI.

The move is being seen as a part of India's efforts to counter China, which has rapidly grown its naval fleet.