Defence Ministry amends rules for CDS appointment; check details

The Ministry of Defence on June 7 issued a gazette notification to amend regulations related to the appointment of the chief of defence staff (CDS), a position that has remained vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash last year.

For appointing CDS, the government said it may consider officers who are serving at the rank of "Lieutenant General equivalent or General equivalent" or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt General or General but "have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment".

The regulations have been amended for all three wings of the armed forces. In the case of officers belonging to the air force, all those "serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal", or those have retired at either of these two ranks, will be eligible for appointment as the CDS, the defence ministry said.

The central government can, if it finds necessary in public interest, can extend the tenure of the serving CDS “for such period as it may deem necessary subject to a maximum age of 65 years", the notification stated.

The post of chief of defence staff, the highest-ranking uniformed officer, was created on December 24, 2019. The CDS serves as the chief military adviser to the Minister of Defence, heads the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Indian Armed Forces, and oversees the operations of all the three wings of the armed forces.

Former army chief General Rawat was the first person to be appointed as the CDS. He died on December 9, 2021, after a Mi-17V5 military helicopter, in which he was travelling along with his wife and 11 others, crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.