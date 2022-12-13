 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defence minister's statement on Tawang clash incomplete, Modi govt hiding truth from nation: Congress

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file image: @ANI/Twitter)

The Congress on Tuesday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament on the Sino-India border clash in Tawang was "incomplete" and accused the government of hiding the truth from the nation.

Congress spokesperson and deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi demanded that the government should tell the truth and not divert public attention by raising other issues like cancellation of FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Gogoi and party leader Pawan Khera also accused the government of diplomatic failure with China, claiming that India has lost its pre-eminent position in Southeast Asia.

Both the leaders demanded that the government should agree to a detailed discussion on the border situation and ties with China, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made in June 2020 that "no one has entered Indian territory nor has anyone occupied its territory" has emboldened China to indulge in such misadventures.

"Why did Rajnath Singh give a statement so late as the incident is of December 9. Why was this not given yesterday in Parliament? What are they hiding this? This government wants to hide the truth from the nation and our demand from day one has been to tell the truth to the nation," Gogoi told reporters at a press conference.

He said the Congress is concerned about the security of the nation and that is why it was asking questions to the government.