Defence minister to open Siyom Bridge in Arunachal, kick off a host of infra projects

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, his first trip since the December 9 conflict that took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector, reported The Week.

The defence minister will inaugurate multiple other infrastructural projects carried out and completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

One of the aforementioned projects to be inaugurated by the minister is the Siyom Bridge, a 100-metre-long bridge with a ‘Class 70’ steel arch superstructure constructed along the Along-Yinkiong Road. The bridge also has military significance given it will enable faster movement of the troops as well as heavy machinery including weapons such as howitzers and mechanized vehicles, thus facilitating movement to forward areas of the Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yingkiong regions, along the Line of Actual Control with China.

The minister will also kick off 27 more projects of the BRO, virtually. Along with this, he will also release the BRO Vision and New Tech Handbook. Not only this, but he will also interact with the locals of the state.

It is due to this very border dispute between India and China that the infrastructural boost is taking place in the region. The dispute has been worsening over the past few years, the latest one being the Tawang clash in December where multiple soldiers suffered serious injuries.

In 2022, the state also witnessed quite a large infrastructural boost, right from road construction to a greenfield airport. The MoRTH also undertook work on the Arunachal Frontier Highway which is known to be a strategic project, objected to by China in the past. This 2000-km-long road will originate in Mago near Bhutan, pass through the districts of Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Tuting, Mechuka, Upper Siang,, Debang Valley, Desali, Chaglagam, Kibithu, and Dong, before it ends at Vijayanagar located near the Myanmar border. This project will worth atleast Rs 40,000 crores.