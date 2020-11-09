172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|defence-minister-rajnath-singh-unveils-a-sat-missile-model-at-drdo-bhawan-6094991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils A-SAT missile model at DRDO Bhawan

The successful conduct of Mission Shakti made India the fourth nation in the world with the capability to defend its assets in outer space.

PTI
File image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 9 unveiled a model of Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile at the DRDO Bhawan premises, an official statement said.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman – DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy were also present present on the occasion, it added.

'Mission Shakti' was the country's first ever A-SAT missile test successfully conducted on March 27, 2019 from Dr AP J Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, where a fast-moving Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) was neutralised with pinpoint accuracy, the statement by the road transport and highways ministry said. This was a highly complex mission, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision.

The successful conduct of Mission Shakti made India the fourth nation in the world with the capability to defend its assets in outer space. On this occasion, Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists, it added.

Reddy stated that the installation of the A-SAT model will inspire the DRDO fraternity to take up many more such challenging missions in future, the statement said.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #Anti Satellite Missile #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #Mission Shakti #Rajnath Singh

