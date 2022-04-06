Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to issue third positive list of indigenisation tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: Moneycontrol)

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will issue the third positive list of indigenisation on April 7, reported news agency ANI.

The defence ministry said orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Indian industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list. It said the list will comprise major equipment and platforms which are scheduled to be "completely indigenised" by December 2025.

The items or equipment that will be mentioned in the list will not be allowed to be imported by defence forces. They can be procured only from Indian firms.

Two such lists have been released since 2020. The 'First Positive Indigenisation’ List comprising 101 items was released in August 2020. It included towed artillery guns, short-range surface-to-air missiles, cruise missiles and offshore patrol vessels.

The second list was released in May 2021, comprising 108 items like complex systems, sensors, simulators, weapons and ammunitions like Helicopters, Next Generation Corvettes, Air Borne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, Tank Engines, Medium Power Radar for Mountains, MRSAM Weapon Systems.

"Orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list," the Defence Ministry said. After the unveiling of the third list, over 300 sophisticated items will be covered, ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as armoured vehicles, combat aircraft and submarines that will not be allowed to import under a specified timeline.

The ministry also apprised that the third list is a major initiative to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and shows the growing confidence of the government in the domestic industry that they can create and supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the armed forces.





