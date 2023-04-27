 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting on Friday

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also attending the meeting to be chaired by Rajnath Singh.

The fast evolving regional security situation, developments in Afghanistan and ways to boost cooperation in effectively combating terrorism and extremism are set to be the key focus of a conclave of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Delhi on Friday.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov have already arrived in the national capital.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to attend the meeting through virtual mode.