Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews overall preparedness of armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday directed the top commanders of the armed forces to ensure that India's adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. At a high-level meeting, Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of armed forces and asked the top military brass to be "fully vigilant" to deal with any possible external security challenge facing the nation, they said.

Officials the top army brass apprised Singh about the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well in areas close to the border with China.

Singh also directed the armed forces to ensure judicial utilisation of financial resources in view of adverse impact of the pandemic on the country's economy.

Officials said Singh asked top military commanders to identify tasks and projects which could assist revival of economy.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Defence (Finance) Gargi Kaul.

Top military officials from key commands of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force also attended the meeting through video conference.