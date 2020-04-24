App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews overall preparedness of armed forces

Singh also directed the armed forces to ensure judicial utilisation of financial resources in view of adverse impact of the pandemic on the country's economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday directed the top commanders of the armed forces to ensure that India's adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. At a high-level meeting, Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of armed forces and asked the top military brass to be "fully vigilant" to deal with any possible external security challenge facing the nation, they said.

Officials the top army brass apprised Singh about the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well in areas close to the border with China.

Singh also directed the armed forces to ensure judicial utilisation of financial resources in view of adverse impact of the pandemic on the country's economy.

Close

Officials said Singh asked top military commanders to identify tasks and projects which could assist revival of economy.

related news

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Defence (Finance) Gargi Kaul.

Top military officials from key commands of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force also attended the meeting through video conference.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Rajnath Singh

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.