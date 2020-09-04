Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghi in the backdrop of rising tensions between the two nations on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), news agency ANI has reported, quoting sources.

Earlier reports had suggested that the meeting would take place on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months now.

Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on September 4.

Reports had earlier suggested that the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness for a meeting between the two defence ministers.

Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong lake four days back, even as the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

India on September 3 said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a 'direct result' of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.