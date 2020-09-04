172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|defence-minister-rajnath-singh-meets-chinese-counterpart-amid-border-tensions-5800411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions

Reports had earlier suggested that the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness for a meeting between the two defence ministers

Moneycontrol News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghi in the backdrop of rising tensions between the two nations on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), news agency ANI has reported, quoting sources.

Earlier reports had suggested that the meeting would take place on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months now.

Close

Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on September 4.

related news

Reports had earlier suggested that the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness for a meeting between the two defence ministers.

Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong lake four days back, even as the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

ALSO READ: China 'deliberately' provoked India in fresh clash in eastern Ladakh: US intelligence

India on September 3 said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a 'direct result' of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.