    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan on Monday

    Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9.

    PTI
    September 04, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    Rajnath Singh (Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India’s defence and security ties with the two countries.

    In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

    Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9.

    It is learnt that the ‘2+2’ dialogue is planned for September 8.
    Tags: #Defence Minister Rajnath Singh #External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar #Japan #Mongolia
