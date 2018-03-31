App
Mar 31, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Russia on Apr 3

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.

This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.

During her three-day tour, between April 3 and 5, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy here.

Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart Army General Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between India and Russia.

"It will provide an opportunity to reinforce the traditional warm and friendly relations that exists between the two countries with particular reference to military technical cooperation," the statement said.

