Defence chiefs of US and India discuss issue of global security amidst increased tension on India-China border

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

The call between US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark A Miley and his Indian counterpart Chief of the Indian Defence Force Gen Anil Chauhan took place amidst increased tension between India and China on the border.

Seeking to deepen US-India military ties, the defence chiefs of the two countries have shared their assessments of the regional and global security environment and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and interoperability.

"The two military leaders shared assessments of the regional and global security environment and discussed ways to deepen bilateral military ties and interoperability," Joint Staff Deputy Spokesperson Joseph R. Holstead said on Wednesday in a readout of the call.

"The US and India share a strong military-to-military relationship under the US-India Major Defence Partnership," Holstead said, adding that India plays a "key role" in maintaining a free Indo-Pacific.

"India is a key regional leader and an important partner in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich and strategically important region.