Defeat of divisive politics: Akhilesh

Terming the outcome of the bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh as a defeat of divisive politics, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said the voters had delivered a befitting response to the BJP. "This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy and play divisive politics. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," he said at a press conference after the opposition candidates had established decisive leads in the counting for both constituencies.

"I thank and congratulate the voters in Noorpur and Kairana. This is a victory for the farmers, the poor and the Dalits," Yadav said.

Commenting on the victory of Rashtriya Lok Dal in Kairana parliamentary constituency, Yadav said the ruling BJP should understand that it will have to work for the people and its style of politics will not be accepted.

When asked why he did not go for campaigning in Kairana and Noorpur, he said in a lighter vein, "I got scared by the CM's speech. That's why I did not go for campaigning."

"I am very scared by his language. You are also afraid of him and so you did not show much of me," he said, suggesting that he didn't get enough media coverage.

"The bye-elections have ended the divisive politics of the BJP. This success of the alliance is a message for the entire country. All parties including the BSP, the RLD, the Peace Party, the AAP worked together for the victory," he said.

The SP had supported RLD's Tabassum Hasan in the Kairana parliamentary bye-election.