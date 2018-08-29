Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi and Rajdeep Surjewala by Ahmedabad bank

Moneycontrol News

Remarks made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala attacking an Ahmedabad based co-op bank, has led to two separate criminal defamation cases filed against the two.

As reported by The Indian Express, the party spokesperson Surjewala had quoted an RTI reply during a press conference held on June 22, 2018, that stated the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) had exchanged banned notes worth Rs 745.58 crore five days after the announcement of demonetisation in 2016.

Surjewala further stated that the Chairman of the bank, Ajay Patel, is a “close associate of BJP president Amit Shah who is a director and former chairman of the bank”.

Demanding a probe into the deposits made, Surjewala further claimed that the reply from RTI had “exposed an attempt to convert black money into white money in the guise of demonetisation.”

Congress Chief President Rahul Gandhi had posted on Twitter the same day congratulating the bank on converting the old notes into new ones.

The tweet said: “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad Dist Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. 750 Crore in 5 days! Millions of Indian whose lives were destroyed by Demonetisation, salute your achievement.”

A picture of Shah was attached with the caption “THE DIRECTOR of the bank that collected the highest number of demonetised notes. The PRESIDENT of the party that got 80% richer after demonetisation.”

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had stated on June 23, 2018, the average deposit amount in the ADCB bank to be of Rs 46,795 for each account holder. The average deposits per account in 18 DCBs of Gujarat was higher than this amount.

The defamation charges were filed in the Metropolitan Magisterial Court. An inquiry was set up under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The hearing has been adjourned till September 17, 2018.

“False and baseless allegation which are defamatory per se that in five days Rs 745 crore was exchanged and that it is a big national scam,” said Senior Lawyer S V Raju who will be appearing for the ADC.

Raju further added that Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi's tweet were false and not a single penny has been missing from the bank. He said such statements are liable for criminal defamation.