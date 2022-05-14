English
    Deeply pained by loss of lives: Delhi LG on Mundka fire

    At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured after a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building in Mundka on Friday.

    PTI
    May 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he was "deeply pained" by the loss of lives in the Mundka fire tragedy and called for immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in future. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

    "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in Mundka, Delhi. Despite best rescue efforts many precious lives were lost. My deepest Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Baijal tweeted.

    "Even as we go into the details of causes behind the tragedy, immediate steps should be taken by all concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said.

    At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured after a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building in Mundka on Friday. The fire started from the first floor of the building that housed the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, police said.

    It is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire, according to fire officials.



    first published: May 14, 2022 12:23 pm
