Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deeply grateful for support shown by global community to India's UNSC membership: PM Modi

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the United Nations Security Council, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 said he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

PM Modi said that India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity.

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council.

Close

Also Read: Besides India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway also elected to UNSC; one seat still open

related news

India's two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the UN General Assembly.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members — the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #United Nations

