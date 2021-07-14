Deepika Padukone launches initiative to provide mental health support to frontline workers

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on July 14 announced a new initiative with the aim to provide assistance to frontline workers in overcoming mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who battled and overcame clinical depression many years ago, said that through the initiative -- Frontline Assist -- the sale proceeds from the ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ will go to NGO Sangath’s dedicated Covid-19 well-being centre.

"Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic.

"Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country''s frontline workers with ''Frontline Assist’," Padukone wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Deepika Padukone Closet, which the actor launched in 2019, allows fans to shop from her hand-picked pieces through her official website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath," the 35-year-old actor said.

Padukone's LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation will support Sangath’s COVID-19 well-being centre with sale proceeds from the current and future edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet to drive Sangath’s staff training efforts.

The sale proceeds from the Deepika Padukone Closet will support free tele counselling for the frontline workers, facilitate weekly online sessions and access to mental health self-care resources.

On the work front, Padukone will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in "Fighter"; Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, reportedly titled "Pathan"; Shakun Batra-directed drama; and the remake of Hollywood film "Intern".