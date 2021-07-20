Deepika Padukone launches first audio festival 'Care Package' on Clubhouse; here're the details

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on July 19 announced the launch of 'Care Package - world's audio-first festival that cares', to talk and discuss on self-care and mental health. The event will start on July 20 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm IST on Clubhouse.

The actor shared the news on Instagram. "I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’," Padukone wrote.

The care package event will feature three segments. The first one will be ‘My Relationship with Self-care,’ with speakers being Deepika Padukone herself along with Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan. The session will run from 7.05 pm to 7.30 pm. Second will be ‘Breathe, By The Artidote,’ by Jovva Ferreyera from 7.30 pm - 7.45 pm while the last one will be ‘Love and Care - How is it different’ by Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy from 7.45 pm -8.15 pm. The event will conclude with the performance by singer Prateek Kuhad from 8.15 pm-8.30 pm.

Padukone has been a vocal advocate for mental health and self-care. In 2020, she received Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.

"With more than 300 million people suffering with the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. It is therefore increasingly clear that, now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden. I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness,” Padukone had said.

The actor on July 14 had also launched new initiative to provide assistance to frontline workers in overcoming mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who battled and overcame depression a few years ago, said that through the initiative -- Frontline Assist -- the sale proceeds from the Deepika Padukone Closet' will go to NGO Sangath's dedicated COVID-19 well-being centre.