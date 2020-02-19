Deepfakes of BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari circulated during Delhi elections: Report

Deepfake videos of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari were used to increase their voter outreach.

Notably, deepfakes are videos made with tools that let people manipulate visuals or audio content available on the Internet to render them in a hyper-realistic way. According to a Vice report, the campaign videos of Tiwari that were released during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where he could be heard speaking in English and Haryanvi Hindi, were dubbed using the Artificial Intelligence tool.

One day before the National Capital went to polls on February 8, the BJP leader had released videos criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the videos that had gone viral, Tiwari could be heard talking about how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had cheated the voters by not delivering on his promises. He further told Delhiites it is time to change that by pressing the lotus button and let BJP come to power.

While there is nothing unusual about the monologue apparently, the report noted that the 44-second clip was “not real”.

Neelkant Bakshi, co-in-charge of Delhi BJP’s IT cell, informed that the party had roped in political communications company ‘The Ideaz Factory’ to produce “positive campaigns”. This, as per Vice, marked the debut of deepfakes in an Indian election.

Bakshi said the tool helped connect with different linguistic voter bases. “The technology helped amp up our campaigns like never before. The videos in Haryanvi Hindi helped us convincingly approach the Haryanvi-speaking migrant workers, although the candidate didn’t speak the language of the voter,” he said.

He added that these videos of Tiwari, which was distributed primarily via WhatsApp groups, reached nearly 15 million people residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Haryanvi video was shared first, followed by the English one, to reach out to the “urban Delhi voters” next.