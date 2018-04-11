Deepak Bajpai replaces Kumar Vishwas as AAP’s new Rajasthan unit chief

Within a year of his appointment as Rajasthan unit president, Kumar Vishwas has been replaced by Deepak Bajpai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Wednesday. The poet-turned-politician had taken over from Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in May last year.

AAP’s senior leader and spokesperson Ashutosh recently announced that the party will be contesting in the 2018 Rajasthan elections.

Criticizing the Vasundhara Raje government, Ashutosh said, “The last time elections were held in Rajasthan, there were elections in Delhi as well. Over the last five years, we have seen the Vasundhara Raje government in the state has totally failed and that is why we think Rajasthan needs a new alternative. AAP has been working to build the party in the state and we are ready to fight the upcoming assembly polls.”

Deepak Bajpai is a former journalist and has also worked as a social worker through his NGO, Bharat Ashara Organisation. He was in charge of media strategy for AAP during the 2013 and 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. He is a trusted aide of Kejriwal.

An AAP leader told News18, “Every day, he would hold daily briefings for us. For a new party, it would be very embarrassing if even one of the 70 candidates went off message. To make sure that everyone was in sync with the party message, Bajpai would hold briefings with us on how to approach an issue and make sure that all 70 of us were on the same page.”

Deepak Bajpai was also appointed as AAP’s national treasurer in 2017. He is an ex-officio member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee and a member of AAP National Executive.

Bajpai has been on the field in Rajasthan, doing a survey of the state, trying to understand and formulate the way forward. He even rented a house in the capital. Ashutosh said, “The party had sent him to Rajasthan to understand the situation on the ground. In view of the upcoming elections, his job is to strengthen the party organisation. He has been living there for the last month and a half.”

Kumar Vishwas was recently in the news for criticizing party chief Arvind Kejriwal. He released a video on his official YouTube channel earlier in April, calling out on PM Modi, Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi while talking about nationalism.