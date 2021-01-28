Deep Sidhu, accused of instigating Republic Day chaos during farmers' tractor rally, reportedly goes missing

Deep Sidhu (Image: Facebook/@imdeepsidhu)

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by some for inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, has reportedly gone missing.

In the eye of a storm for allegedly being among protesters who unfurled a religious flag at the Red Fort, Sidhu was last seen in the January 26 chaos. In a video footage from the incident, Sidhu was reportedly seen running and jumping onto a motorbike to escape from the spot, News18 reported.

Many farmers' bodies have alleged that there were “fringe elements” like Sidhu who instigated protesters and turned the agitation violent. They also accused the 36-year-old man of trying to defame the farmers' peaceful agitation against the three new agricultural reforms introduced by the central government.

The Delhi Police has also named Sidhu in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort incident.

However, Sidhu has sought to defend the action at the historic monument, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' flag as a symbolic protest. The Nishan Sahib flag, a symbol of Sikh religion, is seen at gurdwara complexes.

Sidhu had posted a video on Facebook after the Republic Day violence, in which he claimed that it was not a planned move and that they should not be given any communal colour or dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

"To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislation, we put up 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag and also raised the slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta,” Sidhu had said. He also said that the national flag was not removed from the flagpole at the Red Fort and that nobody raised a question over the country's unity and integrity.

Sidhu, who had been associated with the farmers' agitation for the last many months, said "anger flares up" in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.

