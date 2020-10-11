172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|deep-depression-likely-imd-issues-warning-to-andhra-pradesh-telangana-karnataka-5949181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deep depression likely: IMD issues warning to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka

"Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and also over north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka," IMD said.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

With depression over West-central Bay of Bengal likely to intensify and further develop into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on October 10 that it was likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatanam on October 12 night.

The IMD has issued rainfall warning to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, north interior Karnataka, and heavy rainfall at "isolated places" over south Odisha, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala on October 11.

"Extremely heavy rainfall... is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and also over north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka on 12th October," the IMD said.

Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said.

Moreover, other areas, such as South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts may also experience wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

