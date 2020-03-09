Decreasing rainfall trend in 7 Indian states, groundwater recharges adversely affected

The annual rainfall has shown a significant decreasing trend in the last 30 years in seven states. In addition, many regions of the country recorded an increase in the number of ‘dry days’ during the monsoon season. This altogether adversely affected groundwater recharges in these regions, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland are the seven states which witnessed statistically-significant decreasing trends in annual rainfall.

The finding was issued in a report titled, ‘Observed Rainfall Variability and Changes’. The report was shared by the ministry of earth sciences (MoES) with a parliamentary panel in response to the latter’s queries on changing rainfall patterns in the context of its impact on agriculture. It was made after analysing the rainfall pattern of the last 30 years (1989-2018) in 28 states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said the report.

The parliamentary standing committee on science & technology and environment, headed by Congress’ Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, submitted its report to Parliament on March 6.

As per the findings of the report, the situation was “alarming” for agriculture or water recharge in certain states in the Ganga river basin (UP, Bihar and West Bengal), Delhi and some southern states. The reason behind this was stated as a “significant increase” in the number of dry days (daily rainfall of 2.5 mm or less) during the south-west monsoon.

The report further stated that the frequency of rainfall of lower intensity (less than 7 cm), which was favourable for soil and groundwater recharge, was decreasing in these regions.

In its recommendation, the committee urged the MoES to explore ‘monetisation of data and information’ generated through a well-thought-out policy, which does not compromise the public interest, said the report.

According to MoES secretary Madhavan Rajeevan, the reason behind the change in rainfall pattern in these states could be attributed to climate change.

“Global warming is happening and it has impacted the climate in India as well. As a result, many parts of the country have seen decreasing trends while others witnessed increasing trends,” Rajeevan was quoted as saying.