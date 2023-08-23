Decoding Chandrayaan-3 's long journey to moon

If all goes to plan, Chandryaan-3 will land on the moon on August 23 evening after a journey of over 40 days. But NASA's Apollo 11 arrived on the lunar surface in just four days. The Soviet Union’s Luna-1 took just 36 hours and China’s Chang’e 2 landed in four days. A question arises as to why India's third moon mission took over a month for a soft landing on the moon.

Different trajectory

Apollo 11 used a direct trajectory known as Translunar Injection. According to a report in The Economic Times, the powerful Saturn V launch vehicle propelled the Apollo spacecraft into Earth’s orbit, followed by a single engine burn that directly sent it towards the moon. This enabled a swift journey. But Chandrayaan-3 employed a series of Earth orbits and engine burns to gradually increase the spacecraft's speed and position it for lunar insertion.

“The trajectory and timeframe of a space mission are profoundly influenced by the propulsion capacity of the launch vehicle employed. In the case of Chandrayaan-3, the utilisation of ISRO's LVM3 launch vehicle comes with certain limitations in propelling the module directly into the Lunar Transfer Orbit. This intriguing challenge led ISRO to ingeniously harness the fundamental principles of physics, orchestrating a series of precisely calculated manoeuvres around Earth to harness the gravitational forces to its advantage,” Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist told ABP Live.

Slingshot mechanism

The mission used a slingshot mechanism too. “Our rockets (launch vehicles) are not very powerful. Once the rockets escape the earth, they need a velocity of 11.2 km/s to make further progress. Since our launch vehicles don't operate at such velocity, we resorted to the sling-slot mechanism,” said former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra, quoted in a report by The Economic Times. According to an India Today report, the slingshot is aimed at ensuring that the spacecraft uses earth's gravity to increase its velocity travelling towards the moon.

The spacecraft performed five strategic manoeuvres around Earth, which led to it being injected into lunar orbit on August 5. Similarly, moon-bound manoeuvres were performed to refine the trajectory of Chandrayaan-3 and lower the moon orbit.

Debadatta Mishra, a former ISRO scientist, told ABP Live that the mission used a relatively small amount of fuel. “ISRO has managed to use very less fuel by employing a trajectory that utilises the gravitational effects of both earth and moon,” he said.