Decline in former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition, says hospital

The Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on August 31 said that former president Pranab Mukherjee’s health has declined.

The hospital said that he is in a “septic shock” due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists.

Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said.

The former president was admitted to the Army Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He later developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, the doctors said.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.

For many days doctors had maintained that Mukherjee was haemodynamically stable as his blood circulation parameters -- blood pressure, heart and pulse rate – were stable and normal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)