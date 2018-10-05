Declare Goa a sick state: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that Goa should be declared "a mentally and physically sick state" because of the "sickness of several ministers" and infighting in the government.

"There are many states in the country, like Bihar, which want themselves to be declared as a sick state due to financial conditions so that they can get (Centre's) help," Raut said, speaking to reporters here.

"But the case of Goa is different. It should be declared a mentally and physically sick state due to the sickness of several ministers and growing differences within the coalition government led by Manohar Parrikar," the Sena leader said.

Parrikar has been hospitalised in Delhi for a pancreatic ailment.

The political situation in Goa has become unstable for the last few months as Parrikar has been out of the state most of the time for medical treatment, Raut said.

"Even some ministers fell sick. And when they were dropped, they began complaining that they have been with the party for so many years (and still they faced the axe)," he said.

The Sena expects that the Goa Assembly will be dissolved before the Lok Sabha elections and simultaneous elections will be held, Raut said, adding that the party is ready to fight elections.