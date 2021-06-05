Decks cleared for import of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V into Brazil

File image (Source: Reuters)

Brazil has cleared the proposal to import Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin into the South American country.

National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil- Anvisa had earlier denied permission to import Covaxin after authorities found that the Indian plant in which the jab was being made did not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

The Brazilian health regulator also approved another proposal to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine into that country.

According to Anvisa's approval, Brazil is expected to receive four million doses of Covaxin initially.

After using the authorized doses, the agency will analyse the data for monitoring the use of the vaccine in order to assess the next quantities to be imported.

'Anvisa authorized this Friday the exceptional import of the Covaxin vaccine by the Ministry of Health, for distribution and use under controlled conditions.

The authorization defined amount of 4 million doses , which can be used only under specific conditions... the decision was taken at the 9th Extraordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board,' it said in a statement in Portuguese.

All batches to be destined for Brazil must have been manufactured after the adaptations of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) implemented by the manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, according to the corrective and preventive action report (Corrective and Preventive Action - CAPA) presented to Anvisa, the regulator said.

On February 26, Bharat Biotech Ltd had said it signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Announcing the approval of Spuknik V by Brazil on its official twitter page, the Russian vaccine manufacturer said, '#SputnikV will be used in Brazil following ANVISA's approval. Brazil has become the 67th country in the world to authorize Sputnik V.

The Sputnik V team fully answered all questions from ANVISA on the vaccine's efficacy & safety.'